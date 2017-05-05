Crews work to clean up storm damage, restore power in Charlotte area

Crews worked to clean up damage after storms rolled through the Charlotte area overnight.

Duke Energy restored power to hundreds of homes. By 7:30 a.m., the number of homes still without power was just under 500.

Tree limbs hanging on power lines on Shamrock Drive had to be cut down and a tree that fell on top of a car on Eaves Lane had to be removed.

In Albemarle, city officials issued a warning for commuters Friday morning, advising them to be careful driving through the storm damage.

A Tornado Watch was issued for Anson and Richmond County, which expired early Friday morning.

The heaviest and steadiest rain pulled out east of the WBTV viewing area and Friday will start a drying trend. The mountains, however, will see persistent showers through the day on the backside of this storm system and additional showers still can't be discounted for Saturday either, meteorologist Al Conklin says.

Afternoon readings will be on the cool side Friday, mainly in the mid 60s.

