Tornado watches overnight

Good morning! You made it to Friday! Today is May 5. This is Christine Sperow with a first look at the stories making headline now. Tune in so you know what's going on!

We gave you at least 24 hours notice on the rain that fell last night. It had some worried when tornado watches went in effect in parts of the viewing area overnight. We're seeing some of the problems the weather caused. With the ground so saturated we're on the lookout for downed trees. And at last check more than 2,000 people are without power in Charlotte. WBTV's Micah Smith will report live about she found driving in WBTV Storm 3, that you need to be on the lookout for this morning.

WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin says he's still watching rain as you wake up. In fact, there are still tornado watches in effect for Anson and Richmond counties. Watch for Al's forecast for details on when those watches will expire.

AMBER ALERT: There is still no sign of a missing 15 year old girl, which has officials reissuing an Amber Alert this morning. Cassidy Bottoms is believed to have been abducted by two men. We're going to air her picture again so hopefully someone may know of her whereabouts and come forward.

The Carolina Panthers say they are aware of assault accusations against offensive lineman Michael Oher. He's accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Tennessee. We'll have more details at 5 a.m.

Another airline is in the news after a family with kids says they were kicked off the flight!

The mother of a child, who was left in the car alone, will not face charges. This happened at a grocery store in MInt HIll. We'll explain why police say the mother of the four-year-old did nothing wrong.

We're live now. Tune in!

Christine