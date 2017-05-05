No charges for woman accused of leaving child in car outside Mint Hill grocery store

A woman accused of leaving a child unattended in a car outside the Aldi grocery store off Blair Road in Mint Hill Wednesday will not face charges, Mint Hill Police say.

Lt. Rowell with the Mint Hill Police Department said the incident happened before noon.

A Mint Hill mother who spoke to WBTV anonymously said she was in the store when an employee asked who had left their child alone in a car.

“I heard a lady yelling. She was asking who drove a certain type of vehicle,” the mother told WBTV.

She said another woman admitted that it was her car and her child inside. An officer was already waiting to speak with the guardian of the child.

“You know it was 75 degrees at that time. I don’t know how long the child had been in the car,” the Mint Hill mother explained.

Rowell said he did not know how long the child was left in the car unattended. The Mint Hill mother said she was surprised that the police officer did not cite or charge the woman.

“(I was) completely shocked. It was almost like it (was) surreal-like it wasn’t happening. Like a child had been left in a car and it wasn’t taken seriously at all,” the mother said.

Rowell said that in this case the guardian did not appear to be impaired and the child seemed fine. He said officers look at every situation on a case-by-case basis, and in this situation, no charges or citations would be brought forward.

It appears no law has been passed in North Carolina concerning children being left unattended in vehicles.

In 2009 a bill was filed regarding the topic, but it never became law.

Rowell said no one from the Mint Hill Police Department would speak about the topic on-camera.

He said the department will not release a copy of the incident report because it contains information about a minor.

