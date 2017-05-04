Stormy night

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
An apparent tornado touched down in Holly Hill, SC tonight. It’s part of the system that we’ll be dealing with until tomorrow morning. Eric Thomas says you can expect heavy rain later tonight. More in his First Alert Forecast at 11:00.
The Carolina Panthers tonight say they are aware of an incident involving offensive tackle Michael Oher. An Uber driver claims Oher shoved him to the ground during an altercation. This happened last month and Oher was cited for a misdemeanor by police in Nashville.
Is it against the law to leave a child in a car? Yes—with a minor exception. Reporter Alex Giles is investigating why Mint Hill police won’t charge a woman for leaving a child in her car.
Delta Airlines is apologizing tonight. A family bought three seats for a flight and put a child in a car seat between them. They were told they had to leave the flight because the airline had oversold and had three paying adults to take their seats. There’ll be more to come on this head scratcher shortly.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
