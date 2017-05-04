Student kept from field trip after he claims school lost permission slip

There are concerns about why a Ranson Middle School student was not allowed to go on a field trip with his classmates to see a baseball game.

The student's Great Aunt, Novella Townsend, says her great nephew, Julius Hall, was excited to go to BB&T Ballpark with his 6th grade classmates.

"That morning he was up a 7 a.m.," Townsend said. "School didn't start until 9 a.m. He was up bathed, dressed - tried on all different types of outfits to go."

The student says he turned in his permission slip and his $10 fee on time. School staff told the student he didn't turn in the paperwork or money. Hall says he told staff he did everything right.

"They didn't believe me," Hall said. "I kept on telling them that I paid my money and turned in my permission slip."

The staff left Hall behind in a classroom while the class went to the stadium.

"What really hurt Julius the most is when those buses pulled off and he wasn't able to go," Townsend said.

Once the students arrived at the stadium, Hall says school staff discovered his paperwork and money.

"I'm mad because that wasn't fair," Hall said.

Hall called his family upset about getting left behind. Townsend then called the Ranson Middle school office to find out what happened and where Hall was. She said she got no answers from staff.

"No one in the office was able to give me any information," she said. "I then asked was he allowed to go on the trip. No one knew, then I asked was he at the school - no one knew anything."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) responded to this story and sent WBTV a statement.

We are unable to speak about any specific situation involving any CMS student but can share overall:

There would be legitimate reasons why a student would not be able to participate in a school activity. The parent of any student who is unable to participate in a school activity should contact the school leadership about outlined behavioral expectations for participation.

Townsend says school leaders have said nothing about this incident and they have not returned her nephew's money.

"No, I'm sorry," Townsend said. "I hate this for him - nothing. Somebody needs to let him know that there was a mistake made."

BB&T Ballpark reached out to WBTV after this story aired and said they will provide baseball tickets to Hall’s family.

