Sisters on Sun Valley HS softball team hope to make run at playoffs in last season together

Camryn and Courtney Dean have been inseparable for most of their lives, partially because they're sisters and best friends, but also because they're teammates.

The sisters grew up playing softball and for the last three seasons, they've been Spartans together on the same team for Sun Valley High. Camryn is a junior on third base and has already committed to UNC Wilmington.

Camryn's big sister and Spartans shortstop, Courtney, will play for Coastal Carolina University this fall.

Head coach Rob Enloe said this season will be the end of an era for Sun Valley softball. The Dean sisters have contributed to more than 50 wins and two conference tournament titles in their high school careers.

Courtney received a 3A state title as a freshman in 2014. In 2015, the sisters contributed to the team's regular season conference championship win as well as the tournament championship with a repeat conference tournament championship last season.

Camryn and Courtney are both hoping to win a few more games this season to make a run at the playoffs, and get a chance to win a state title in their last season together.

"All the coaches we've ever had have always been able to put us together, worked with us together, hitting together, practices together," Courtney Dean said. "We're really proud of how we've played through all the adversity and everything that was expected of us."

"They make us better, but we make each other better. It's like a competition with us. If she hits a home run then I want to hit a home run too," said Camryn Dean.

