Mystery good Samaritan helps disabled couple escape burning home

Barry Caldwell needs a walker to get around these days. His wife Dana just had surgery and can't move too well either. And with both on oxygen, it's not easy to move fast they say.

Wednesday evening, though, they had to. Their home on Fayetteville Street in Statesville caught fire and oxygen tanks inside started to explode.

"It was real big," said Barry.

Dana was on the couch and was worried she would not escape the smoke and flames.

"I said, 'Oh Lord, help me get out of here!'" she said.

Just as the couple made it out the door with tanks exploding just a few feet behind them, a man driving by stopped and ran to help. He grabbed Dana's arms and helped her cross the front yard. That's when a teenager in the neighborhood ran up and helped as well.

"I thank God for them," said Dana. "They helped me get out and saved my life."

The couple knows the teen only as Keon, but they know where he lives. The man who stopped by, however, they only know as "Jimmy."

"I have seen him around sometimes but I do not know his last name," said Barry.

Beyond that, his identification is a mystery they said. The couple hopes to track him down and along with the neighbor, want to thank the two good Samaritans for what they did.

"God was watching over us," said Barry.

While they continue to look for the two, the Red Cross has stepped in to put the couple up in a hotel and help them buy a few things they need.

This weekend, they hope to start looking for a new place to live.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.