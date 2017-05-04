Sheriff: Woman passed out in car with engine running, child inside

Emergency responders in Rockwell had to help a woman who was passed out in her car with the engine running and a small child inside, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Crystal Ann Knight, 31, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Responders were called to the 2500 block of Wind Swept Way just before noon on Thursday.

The child was not hurt.

