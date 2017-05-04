Amber Alert for NC teen reactivated, one of two suspects surrendered to police

An Amber Alert has been reactivated for a 15-year-old Forsyth County girl who was believed to have been abducted by two men Thursday morning, according to WFMY.

PREVIOUS: Amber Alert: Missing NC teen believed to be abducted by two men

An Amber Alert was issued for Cassidy Ann Bottoms around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies say Bottoms was abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.

According to WFMY, Townes turned himself into police at the Sanford Police Department and the alert was canceled for a short time Thursday afternoon. Investigators said the case no longer met the requirements of an Amber Alert.

Investigators reportedly believe Bottoms is in the Sanford area with Cutler.

Bottoms is described as a white female around 5'1" and 114 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tube top with a V cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings, and black converse shoes. She also has a scar on her lower left hip.

Deputies describe Cutler as a black male around 5'11" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and a blue hat. Cutler also wears glasses.

No charges have been filed against Townes so far. It is unclear whether Bottoms voluntarily left or was forced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or 336-727-2112.

