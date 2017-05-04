Duke Energy goes virtual with meeting while protesters go old-school in uptown

Protesters were gathering uptown at midday Thursday while Duke Energy prepared to hold its first-ever online annual meeting. (Source: LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Deon Roberts and LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - Protesters were gathering uptown at midday Thursday while Duke Energy prepared to hold its first-ever online annual meeting.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy has upset some shareholders with its decision this year to eliminating an in-person meeting and move the event entirely online, joining a growing number of U.S. companies that have made similar moves.

PREVIOUS: Heading into uptown Thursday? Be prepared for protesters around Duke Energy’s building

Critics of the online-only meeting argue the move feels like an attempt by Duke to silence its critics. Protesters this week announced they planned to demonstrate outside Duke’s uptown headquarters on Thursday, anyway.

The meeting, to be streamed live on video, was set to start at 12:30 p.m.

Duke Energy has refused to disclose from where the meeting will be broadcast. But it has said the live video will feature CEO Lynn Good, along with the company’s general counsel and its head of investor relations.

Good said at the start of Thursday’s proceedings that Duke is “very excited” to host its first online annual meeting.

“We believe it allows our shareholders around the globe to participate more easily in the governance of the company,” she said. “We’ve designed today’s meeting consistent with our commitment to be transparent and accountable to our shareholders.”