Appalachian State student stabbed in Boone parking lot

An altercation outside a Boone bar led to a stabbing of a Appalachian State University student Wednesday morning.

According to Boone Police, the stabbing occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot on Crossing Way.

Police say the victim, 21-year-old Teh' Ron Fuller, was stabbed in the argument. Fuller is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center receiving treatment for his injuries, officers say.

The incident started as an altercation outside a local bar and then turned into a fight at a parking lot on Crossing Way, police said.

There has been no information released on the victim's condition or the extent of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

