Alleged burglar shot by resident in Boone home invasion

A man has a non-life threatening gunshot wound when he allegedly broke into a apartment in Boone Wednesday night.

According to the Boone Police Department, the home invasion occurred around 9:37 p.m. at a home on Green Street.

Police said the resident shot the intruder when the man forced entry into the apartment. The alleged burglar was transported to Watauga Medical Center and was later released, Boone Police said.

Officers said the resident did not know the accused intruder.

No information has been released on whether any charges will be filed.

