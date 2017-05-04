Bank robbery suspect arrested following police chase - | WBTV Charlotte

Bank robbery suspect arrested following police chase

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A suspect was arrested minutes after robbing a bank and leading officers on a chase in northwest Charlotte Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the person robbed a bank on Couloak Drive and lead officers on a chase to Lakewood Drive. 

CMPD says they arrested the person less than 15 minutes after the robbery. 

The suspect's name hasn't been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly