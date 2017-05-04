Bank robbery suspect arrested following police chase

A suspect was arrested minutes after robbing a bank and leading officers on a chase in northwest Charlotte Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the person robbed a bank on Couloak Drive and lead officers on a chase to Lakewood Drive.

CMPD says they arrested the person less than 15 minutes after the robbery.

Just 13 minutes after a bank robbery on Couloak Dr. this morning, @CMPD arrested a suspect. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 4, 2017

The suspect's name hasn't been released.

