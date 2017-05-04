Two arrested in Fort Mill hotel robbery

Two people were arrested in connection with a robbery at a a Fort Mill hotel on Thursday.

Fort Mill police say two men, identified as Quinton Scott and Dashon Sims, went into the Marriott Courtyard on Broadcloth Street around 2:04 a.m. and robbed the place at gunpoint.

An officer was conducting a routine patrol in the area at the time and saw the suspects fleeing from the building. One of the robbers was wearing a Halloween mask and the other was wearing a white cloth, police say.

Sims was caught and arrested. Scott reportedly ran off but was caught a short time later. The two took less than $200 during the robbery and no one was injured, police say.

Scott was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. Sims was charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Both suspects were denied bond.

