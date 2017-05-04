One dead in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte

One person was killed in a crash in southwest Charlotte Thursday, Highway Patrol confirms.

The wreck happened around noon on Interstate 485 outer at West Boulevard and involved a tractor-trailer.

Another wreck happened in the same area on I-485 inner.

Medic says they took two people to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries from a crash on I-485 at Arrowood Road.

The area experienced heavy delays.

No names have been released.

