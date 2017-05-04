Memorial service planned for 17-year-old Lancaster HS basketball player

A candlelight memorial service is planned for a 17-year-old basketball player from Lancaster High School Thursday night, Mothers of Murdered Offspring announced.

Allen Cooper Junior was shot and killed after a community basketball game last Wednesday night on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus, located in the 600 block of East Meeting Street.

Cooper's memorial service is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at 610 West Meeting Street in Lancaster.

Lancaster police believe the deadly shooting was the result of a gunfight between two gangs. Police Chief Scott Grant said he believes this shooting was planned out, though he does not know if Cooper was the intended target.

People in the group Cooper was with fired back and Cooper was hit. Nobody has been arrested. Grant said there were documented gang members in both groups.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found Cooper on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Counselors were on hand at Lancaster High School to help students grieve.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.

