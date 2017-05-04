Jiggy with the Piggy 5K results announced

From the City of Kannapolis: With 368 walkers/runners the Jiggy with the Piggy 5K was a huge success Tuesday evening. We loved seeing all of the participants in the Jiggiest Costume Contest. Hope everyone had a great time and will continue to participate in the rest of the Run Kannapolis Series this year.

The overall male winner was Christopher Capps of Charlotte and the overall female winner was Nicole Morgan of Charlotte. This is the third year in a row Nicole has won overall Jiggy Honors!

Lillian Helton of Kannapolis won the Jiggiest Costume Contest and received a prize package from Smithfield, the presenting sponsor of the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival.

Complete Winners List:

Overall Male

Christopher Capps

Matthew Peeler

Austin Krum

Overall Female

Nicole Morgan

Brandi Whaley

Denise Pettigrew

Male 9 & Under

Tucker Farabee

Jack Roskerans

Luke Wallace

Female 9 & Under

Lillian Helton

Payton Currie

Abigail Tinsley

Male 10-14

Jimmy Benites

Grayson Burgess

Tobin Hurlocker

Female 10-14

Kiyah Lee

Emily Karmanocky

Megan Fongemy

Male 15-19

Cameron Taylor

Female 15-19

Morgan Karmanocky

Karen Salamanca

Erin Brawner

Male 20-24

Patrick White

Preston Mangum

Female 20-24

Vera Smith

Kristen Harwood

Clare Hogan

Male 25-29

Dylan McCann

Cody Clifton

Bill Evans

Female 25-29

Morgan Fabian

Courtney Goodman

Taylor Grigsby

Male 30-34

Nathan Cook

Jesse Saunders

Christopher Clayton

Female 30-34

Stephanie Nelson

Lauren Castleberry

Jennifer McBride

Male 35-39

Scott Saario

Thomas DeBoyace

Brandon Farabee

Female 35-39

Michelle Mikoski

Jessica Rohlik

Itzel Vazquez

Male 40-44

Dale Dickson

David Baucom

Chris Lowder

Female 40-44

Nicole Cooper

Carla Gallenberg

Christy Honeycutt

Male 45-49

Randy Whaley

Chris Elliott

Michael Rowe

Female 45-49

Marnie Smith

Kim Wagner

Amy Anderson

Male 50-54

Richard Ellis

Robert Silver

Kevin Kruse

Female 50-54

Lorrie Hampton

Jenny Artman

Karen Zelenak

Male 55-59

Joe Hartman

Scott Daniels

Jonathan Bringle

Female 55-59

Linda Griffin

Terri Shaffer

Tammy Bringle

Male 60-64

Chuck Irvin

Keith Eagle

Earl Lentz

Female 60-64

Lidia Gallardo

Donna Bostian

Male 65-69

Rober Paratore

Michael Jones

Fernando Gallardo

Female 65-69

Ann Short

Ruth Gallager

Male 70+

Jim Owens

Female 70+

Mary Wilson

