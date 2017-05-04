Murder suspect Donald Lee Frye refuses to speak during court appearance

Murder suspect Donald Lee Frye, 50, made his first appearance in Rowan County Court on Thursday on the charges of first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Frye was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with killing Shelia Godfrey.

Frye, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, flip flops, shackles, and handcuffs, sat on the bench with his head in his hands until his name was called to appear before the judge.

At first he didn't move, then a bailiff instructed him to get up. Frye slowly shuffled to the desk but never looked up at the judge.

The judge read the charges and told Frye that he was facing 240 months in prison on the robbery charge and the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty for the murder charge.

When asked if he understood the charges and what he planned to do for legal representation, Frye didn't respond and just continued staring at the floor. Prompted a second time, Frye shrugged his shoulders.

Local attorney Darrin Jordan was appointed to represent Frye.

During the appearance, Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook told the judge that she had not yet decided if she would seek the death penalty in the case.

At the conclusion of the appearance, Frye shuffled slowly back to the door to be taken to the jail where he is being held without bond.

