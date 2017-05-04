Two injured in uptown CATS bus crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Two injured in uptown CATS bus crash

Two people were injured in a CATS bus crash in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a vehicle and CATS bus collided on Trade Street at Church Street.

Medic took one person to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries and a second person with minor injuries. 

Details regarding what caused the crash were not released. 

