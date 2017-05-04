Man charged in domestic violence incident

A Salisbury man has been jailed without bond as the result of a domestic violence incident that took place shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Lee Atwell, 46, at a home in the 3200 block of West Innes Street.

Atwell is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and communicating threats.

Atwell has an extensive criminal record in North Carolina that goes back to 1987 with charges for drug possession, driving while impaired, common law robbery, assault on female, assault on public official, worthless checks, larceny, possessing stolen goods, habitual felon, and resisting police.

He recently completed an eight year prison term.

