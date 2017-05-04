Salisbury based Land Trust buys Buzzard Mountain

The LandTrust for Central North Carolina is excited to announce the purchase and protection of Buzzard Mountain in Montgomery County, according to a press release provided to WBTV.

"This 45-acre property is an iconic county landmark, situated prominently on the side of Highway 24/27 and is the viewshed seen when driving into Montgomery County from Stanly County as you cross over Swift Island Bridge," the release says.

This purchase was made from the Blair Family, who were only interested in selling the property to The LandTrust for Central NC.

“The most important thing is that it is preserved,” stated Joann Blair Adams. The Blairs have worked with The LandTrust before to protect Long Mountain near Jumpin’ Off Rock and the northern section of the Uwharrie Trail.

“This is a significant acquisition for The LandTrust,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “This property is at the southern end of the Uwharrie Trail, and could eventually become an extension of the trail, providing for more public recreation opportunities. The views from atop Buzzard Mountain are remarkable, as well.”

This forested tract of land provides a scenic viewshed along the NC Scenic Byway of Highway 24/27. A variety of diverse wildlife utilize the property, which adjoins additional Uwharrie National Forest land. There are unique rock outcrops found on the property, as well.

"Thanks to the Blair Family and conservation supporters of The LandTrust, this property is now permanently protected for future generations to enjoy," the release says.

To learn more about this project or how you can support The LandTrust for Central North Carolina, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@landtrustcnc.org