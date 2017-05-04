New movie 'Cars 3' races into All-Star Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Disney•Pixar’s long-awaited “Cars 3” movie rolls into Charlotte Motor Speedway for the May 19-20 Monster Energy All-Star Race as part of Road to the Races, a 27-city tour inviting fans to gear up for the upcoming big-screen release on June 16. Life-size, character look-alikes of five-time Piston-Cup champion Lightning McQueen, tech-savvy trainer Cruz Ramirez and the sleek next-gen racer Jackson Storm will thrill fans of all ages at the expansive display located at the speedway’s Fan Zone to the right of the main entrance.

As part of the family-friendly festivities, kids’ tickets for the entire race weekend cost only $10 and are FREE for the N.C. Education Lottery 200 and Monster Energy All-Star Race qualifying on May 19.

Fans will be able to catch a sneak peek of the movie in the Cinetransformer Mobile Movie Theater. Visitors will also be able to take photos with the life-size character cars. The sports national youth program NASCAR Acceleration Nation will display the science behind NASCAR racing, and elements from the NASCAR Hall of Fame will allow attendees to get up close and personal with the history of NASCAR.

In addition to the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend display, the roster of cities includes Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles. The full list is available at www.cars3tour.com. The “Road to the Races” nationwide tour wraps up in California with another NASCAR visit at Sonoma Raceway June 24-25. The life-size character cars will also roll onto the red carpet for the “Cars 3” world premiere on June 10. Mack Trucks, Inc. will transport the life-size character cars on the coast-to-coast tour.

A host of sponsors have signed on to support the tour, which includes a variety of activities:

Alamo Rent A Car is hosting a street art booth and will bring “Cars 3” to life with a giant coloring mural featuring Lightning McQueen and friends, along with a color pencil pack souvenir. Owned and operated by Enterprise Holdings, Alamo Rent A Car offers low rental rates and a hassle-free customer experience at the most popular travel destinations around the world.

Coppertone is creating a racer pit crew that encourages visitors to take part in a tire-changing activity and photo-sharing opportunity. A leader in the sun care industry, Coppertone is made by Bayer HealthCare, LLC.

Crest and Oral-B celebrate the Road to the Races tour, providing fans with an opportunity to create a digital postcard with Lightning McQueen and get “Cars”-themed oral care products. Crest and Oral-B are the first step to enjoying a lifetime of healthy smiles.

Dole, the leader in fresh, quality produce, invites visitors to fuel up and recharge their batteries, sample high-octane fruit and vegetable smoothies, collect “Cars 3”-inspired recipes and discover how Dole and Disney are working together to make healthy living fun and easy for families. To see more of Dole’s exciting promotions around summer family fun, visit www.dole.com/Cars3.

Mattel presents an interactive play area, which sends Lightning McQueen and other racers down the gravity drop and launches them into action in new play sets that feature locations from the movie. Also on display will be a collection of die cast racers from past and present. Mattel is the leading global childhood development and play company.

