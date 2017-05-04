First Alert Day Today

Good morning to you on this Thursday, 4 May 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

It’s a First Alert Day this Thursday…due to the potential of severe weather. Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking the system that’s moving our way and when you can expect it in your neighborhood.

GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill are set to take up a vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters late Wednesday that there are sufficient votes to pass the measure. That apparently means a vote will be held today.

A very sad story to report this morning…a one-year-old child fell into a backyard creek in east Charlotte and drowned. We’ll have new details about the investigation.

Police have identified the people killed in a murder-suicide at a southeast Charlotte apartment complex.

Bunker Hill High School in Catawba County will have extra law enforcement on campus...this follows a reported threat, spread on social media.

Duke Energy shareholders are meeting today and protests are expected in Charlotte. We’ll be LIVE with details.

And Stephen Colbert now says he would change "a few words that were cruder than they needed to be" but he'd still do it again. This after Monday’s show when Colbert lashed out at Donald Trump with a vulgar joke involving Vladimir Putin.

Plus…Kristen Miranda is in the Alert Center, monitoring multiple news sources so you are the FIRST to get breaking news and news just that’s just in.

Chris Larson is in the First Alert Traffic Center…keeping a very close eye on traffic conditions and will let you know if there’s anything that will impact your morning drive.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel.