Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A toddler drowns in a backyard creek in southeast Charlotte. Neighbors tell us they didn’t even know the creek was there. We’re asking police how it happened and who might be responsible.

Night after night, I’ve been showing you pictures of snakes, or, telling about snake bit victims. Tonight, you’ll have to tune in to see what appears to be a king snake on the hood of a moving car.

Tonight, there’s a petition circulating to fire the principal at Bunker Hill High. This comes after we’ve shown videos of student beatings that were recorded and sent to social media sites. Parents tell us they are concerned Principal Jeff Isenhour isn’t doing enough to keep their kids safe. About 100 parents have signed the petition so far.

In my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, the son of former CMPD officer was murdered last November. Someone shot 43-year old Everette Lynn on Independence Boulevard as he left a friend’s house. Lynn’s car crashed into the median. His father, Willie Lynn, a 27-year retired veteran of the police force, wants to know why someone did this to his son. You’ll hear from the Lynn family and I talk to the lead detective about the progress he’s made in finding a killer.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!