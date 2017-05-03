VIDEO: Gastonia woman records close encounter with snake on car

A still photo from the video Kecha Robinson shot of the snake on her car.

Gastonia resident Kecha Robinson was just trying to take a weekend trip to a festival in Lincolnton with her husband when she got an unexpected visit from a snake.

Robinson said she and her husband were driving near the Gaston County Courthouse in late April when her husband spotted a snake near the car's windshield wipers.

“It just starts to poke its head up. I’m like ‘oh my God, it’s really on the car,’” explained Robinson.

As the snake started slithering along the front of her car, she pulled out her cellphone to record the moment. When the video starts, part of the snake is draped over the passenger side mirror of her car.

“It starts to crawl along the edge of the car. I was like ‘oh gosh,’” Robinson said.

In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.

“I’m just glad that my husband was with me because if he wasn’t, it would have been a different story,” joked Robinson.

Her husband used an umbrella to prod the snake. It eventually leaves the car and slithers off away from the vehicle.

Robinson has since bought "Snake Stopper" for her home. She said she knows to respect Mother Nature but did have one message for the snakes in her community.

“Just stay off my car. Please, pretty please. Just stay off the car.”

Robinson said her husband thinks the snake may have crawled onto the car from the ground.

The Carolinas Poison Center reports snake bites have nearly quadrupled so far in 2017.

