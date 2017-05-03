Crime Stoppers: Former CMPD officer's son killed in shooting

A $15,000 reward is now posted for help in solving the killing of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer's son.

Here's how it happened - about 3:30 a.m. last November 5, a car was seen crashing into the median barrier on Independence Blvd. at Briar Creek. Inside, 43-year-old Everette Lynn was found shot to death.

Lynn's family has no answers about the killing.

Everette was described as a life loving basketball junkie who owned a mobile barber business. His father is Willie Lynn, a well-known 27-year retired veteran as a CMPD Officer.

"He was just an all-around good-natured guy," said Willie Lynn. "And we just can't understand who would perpetrate something this hideous on my son."

Everette's sister, Leah, is three years younger than her brother.

"I have my moments and some days are harder than others, but I miss my brother and just want to know what happened to him, because he didn't deserve that," she said.

Detective Ed Morales can't give specifics about the case but says he is making progress and has a clear focus in the investigation.

"What we do know is there are people who absolutely know what happened and why it happened," said Detective Morales. "And we want them to come forward to assist us with this investigation."

The detective had the unenviable job of telling a former brother officer his son was dead.

"It absolutely hits home, and the night we had to make notification and see a familiar face come to the door... it's a bit of a shock."

Shocking still is the sight of the 8-month-old son Everette named Kobe.

"A young son who will never know his father except what we share with him," said Willie Lynn. "It's devastating."

Lynn, a former detective, goes on to say they've ruled out road rage because there was very little traffic that early morning.

His son, Everette, had just watched a basketball game with a friend and was traveling to another friend's house when he was shot.

If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Again, an anonymous donor has chipped in $10,000 added to the $5,000 already established, making a total $15,000 for help to solve this crime.

