Bounce Scholar of the Week: Urja Khimania

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Urja Khimania, an 8th grader at Ranson Middle School.

Bio: Urja is a straight A student with a 4.0 GPA. Math is Urja's favorite subject. Her early training has been technical in science and math, particularly when she was in India. Since she's been in America, Urja continued to study and enjoy math. In fact, she enrolled in Algebra I and Algebra II. She finished Algebra II online and is getting ready to take the Algebra I exam in class.

In her free time, Urja loves doing Bollywood dance, listening to piano music, playing games like chess and Karrom (a four corners game).

Urja is considering a few career paths like a computer engineer, microbiology but she may end up choosing the medical industry.

Her greatest inspiration is her mother. Urja says her mother knows her potential and has never given up on her. Urja says her mom made her become who she is today, a strong fighter.

Parents: Gitabahen & Bhaskar Khimania

Gitabahen & Bhaskar Khimania Birthplace: Gujarat, India

Gujarat, India Personal Motto: "Never lose hope; keep on persisting even in difficult times." from the book "Ninth Ward"

