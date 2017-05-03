First Alert: Complex weather system to invade Thursday evening

Thursday 10 a.m.

A complex weather system is poised to invade the WBTV news area later today, throwing rain down on many for the commute home.

Once the rain sets in, it will be here to stay for much of the night, falling heavily at times.

As for severe weather, the risk appears to be fairly low at this time, but we’re monitoring for changes in that part of the forecast. It’s not totally out of the question we could get into some stronger thunderstorms later today or this evening, as convection runs north from Georgia and South Carolina, but the tornado threat looks low.

The greatest threat tonight looks to be heavy rain – perhaps resulting in localized flooding – and strong winds that will accompany the system as it pushes through. When it’s said and done, most neighborhoods will likely receive 1 to 2 inches of rain as it tapers down to off and on showers on Friday.

And while temperatures will hold in the seasonal 70s today, cool, gusty breezes will blow Friday with afternoon readings below average – in the 60s - going into the weekend.

- Al Conklin

Wednesday 7 p.m.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday.

Clouds will be on the increase for today, but much of the day will remain rain free with afternoon readings in the seasonal 70s.

If you have plans for the morning, through lunch - even into the early evening - you should be set. The latest model shows that precipitation will begin later into Thursday evening.

The problem is the possibility of heavy rain and gusty winds in time for the evening rush for the mountains and Foothills. The Charlotte-area will begin to see heavy rain possibly around 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Here is the set up:

The rain will begin to push into the western areas in the early evening on Thursday. The rain will then move east and overtake the whole area within a few hours.

Around 10 p.m. to midnight Thursday, the final push of heavy rain will move through, which will bring the best chance for severe weather. As the front moves through, it could bring one last gasp of heavy rain and gusty winds.

After that, we could still see patches of rain for the rest of Thursday night. Only a few showers should be left around for the Friday morning commute.

After the system moves out, you will notice a big difference in the temperature. We will fall back to the mid 60s for highs on Friday. The cooler air also looks to stick around for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday highs will likely stay in the 60s, which is well below the average high of 76°. However, we do look mainly dry for the weekend.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

