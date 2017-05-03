Winthrop's Kelsey Announces Addition Of Nych Smith

ROCK HILL, SC— Winthrop head men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey announced the addition of Nych Smith as part of the 2017 recruiting class.

Smith comes to the Eagles from Florida Southwestern State College where he led the team in scoring at 15.1 points, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season. The 5-10 guard out of Memphis, TN began his collegiate career at Fordham, but left after one season. Smith helped the Buccaneers to a 26-7 record and a Suncoast Conference Tournament title.

“Nych is a dynamic, explosive offensive player with elite speed,” said Kelsey. “He brings experience and maturity to our roster and will make an impact on our team from day one. We are thrilled to have Nych joining the Winthrop family. Nych has a tremendous basketball pedigree. He starred at famed White Station High School in Memphis, TN. His uncle, Rodney Newsom, played with Penny Hardaway at University of Memphis. He was coached by Marty Richter at Florida Southwestern whom I have great respect for.”

He was a three-star prospect out of White Station High School, where he was a four-year letterwinner under head coach Jesus Patino. He was considered the fifth-best player in the state of Tennessee by 247Sports and the 45th best point guard in the class of 2015 by ESPN. Smith averaged over 27 points per game as a senior and earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association AAA All-State Honors. As a junior he led the Spartans to a district title and Region 8-AAA Championship game appearance as the team was 30-3 and a perfect 12-0 in conference play.

Press released provided by Winthrop Athletics