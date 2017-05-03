1-year-old boy dies after being found in stream behind east Charlotte home

A 1-year-old boy died after falling into a creek behind a home in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:14 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane near East Sugar Creek Road.

Jerica Lewis lives nearby.

“I just came out here and started praying that the baby was safe. I didn't even know there was a creek there,” she said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the boy was found unresponsive in the stream. CPR was performed on him at the scene, police say.

“This is sad for the officers that were here and saw the child and assisted in its medical care. It’s very upsetting,” CMPD Major Mike Smathers said.

Medic took the child to Carolinas Medical Center where he died a short time later.

A man who says he's the child's stepdad told WBTV the 1-year-old's name was Elijah and he was being watched by his godmother who had watched him many times before.

There is no word on whether any charges will be filed, but family members want to see that happen.

“We’re conducting an investigation and that’s certainly a part of it. But we’re certainly focused on the tragedy and the death of this precious 1-year-old child,” Smathers said.

The family plans to hold a vigil honoring Elijah at the home on Saturday at 6 p.m.

