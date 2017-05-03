CMS parents want to delay vote on student assignments

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) parents want the school board to delay the vote concerning the proposed student assignment plan that would impact 75 CMS schools and hundreds of families.

Families claim things are going too fast and say they don't like the proposals for their neighborhoods.

"Eighteen months to put this plan together," Dilworth Elementary School parent Ron Sodoma said. "And we were given information about it I think about ten days ago."

Dilworth parents met with CMS Superintendent Ann Clark Wednesday morning to discuss their concerns. Sodoma believes if a delay was done it would give CMS time to come up with better solutions and give parents more time to embrace them. Board members are scheduled to vote on the plan the end of May.

"I feel like we are not getting enough information that we need to make informed decisions," Sodoma said. "At this point I would say - can we just delay the vote so we can get informed."

CMS Families United for Public Education started the hashtag Delay the Vote while Dilworth ES parents started a petition. More than 1,000 signatures collected so far to delay the vote. The goal is 3,000 signatures.

"You have to get the community on board," CMS Families United for Public Education Co-Founder Sean Strain said. "And if they're not - it's not going to be successful."

CMS School Board member Eric Davis believes a delay would not be a good idea. He believes it could risk CMS' capital request concerning its proposed bond referendum. Davis also believes a delay would extend the period of high anxiety and leave developing a new plan to new superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, who is just learning the district.

Strain thinks having a new leader review the plan is not a bad idea.

"It has to be his plan," Strain said. "If it's not his plan and the community's plan, we're not going to be able to execute it."

Other school board members are weighing in on delaying the vote. School board member Thelma Byers-Bailey says she is open to delaying the vote. School board member Paul Bailey is also open to delaying parts of the new student assignment plan. He doesn't think there should be a delay on all of the more than 40 recommendations.

Davis also says he is confident the superintendent will provide all the needed data by the May 24 vote so there will be no need for a delay.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.