Statesville Ave residents hoping to control their destiny regarding building projects

Once again the future for a grassy parcel more than seven acres and less than five minutes from uptown Charlotte near Oaklawn and Statesville Avenue is unclear.

Developer Bobby Drakeford owns the land and had partnered with Pulte Homes.

"The vision was, had been for a multi-use development," Drakeford said.

Pulte folded the tent, and Drakeford sees a double standard.

"There's not a single brick in the project,” Drakeford said. "It was all vinyl, and that's not what's consistent with what's been built on Statesville Avenue. Nor is it not consistent with what Pulte has built over in Elizabeth."

Case in point - several completed projects along Statesville Avenue among those now being built have solid construction materials including brick.

City councilman Al Austin, who represents the district, green-lighted the project, but now has reservations and says all vinyl doesn't reflect current building trends.

"We want something nice. We want something that's going to be transformative, but at the same time integrate itself with the rest of the community," Austin said.

Pop Sadler, who is known as the so-called mayor of the nearby Greenville neighborhood, says that he and other activists have been trying to get the property developed since 1975.

"We're looking for some amenities, but we're also looking for some favorable aesthetics for the neighborhoods," he said.

While Statesville Avenue has turned the corner against blight and hopelessness, it now offers both a builder's and buyer's market. Sadler would like two building patterns that complement each other.

Drakeford agrees.

"That's always been the clear message from the city. They wanted this development to be just a development in south Charlotte or Ballantyne or any other area that's thriving,” Drakeford said.

Late Wednesday afternoon the Pulte Group released a statement regarding the Statesville Avenue project that read, "While we love the location of the proposed town home community, Pulte Homes has decided not to move forward after we did a thorough review during the due diligence period."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.