Police: Man jumped from stolen vehicle, ran across I-77

A man is in custody after police say he jumped from a stolen vehicle on Interstate 77 in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 32-year-old Jermaine Hicks dumped the stolen car shortly before 3:30 p.m. and then ran across all the lanes on I-77 near the Morehead Street exit.

Police say he then hid out in the woods near Frazier Park where he was later found.

Medic said Frazier was taken to the hospital for minor injuries including a bite from a K9 officer.

No other information has been released.

