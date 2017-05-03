Fire damages Lancaster home, Red Cross assisting resident - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire damages Lancaster home, Red Cross assisting resident

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

The Red Cross is helping a person whose home was damaged in a fire in Lancaster County Tuesday

According to the Red Cross, the fire occurred at a home on 15th Street. 

No injuries were reported in the fire. 

The Red Cross says they are assisting the person by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and personal hygiene items.

No other information has been released. 

