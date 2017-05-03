Knights Fall to Tides 5-4 Wednesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights continued their hot hitting, but lost to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday in game two of their three-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The loss was Charlotte’s first at BB&T Ballpark against the Tides in six games this season (5-1).



Appearing in his 23rd game with the Knights this season, Yoan Moncada -- Chicago’s top overall prospect -- paced the offense with three hits on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Cuban native went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk. Moncada, who extended his hit streak to nine consecutive games, upped his batting average to .330 on the season.



Overall, the Knights pounded out a game-high 12 hits. Jason Bourgeois added three hits, while Nicky Delmonico chipped in with two. Ryan Raburn, who had three RBIs on Tuesday, added two more RBIs on Wednesday. Raburn has eight hits and seven RBIs over his last six games.



RHP Lucas Giolito (0-4, 7.33) started for the Knights and allowed five runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. Giolito, who is ranked as the second best prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by Baseball America, walked three batters and fanned five. He was saddled with his fourth loss of the season.



The Charlotte bullpen was solid in relief of Giolito. LHP Brian Clark (1.2 IP), RHP Zack Burdi (2.0 IP), and RHP Juan Minaya (1.0 IP) did not allow a run over the final 4.2 innings. Burdi struck out three batters in his two innings of work.



Norfolk reliever Stefan Crichton (3-0, 2.31) allowed two hits over 2.1 innings to earn the win out of the bullpen. RHP Jimmy Yacabonis notched his fifth save of the season after recording the final five outs. Yacabonis walked three and loaded the bases in the ninth, but retired the Knights without any runs crossing the plate.



The Knights will continue their six-game homestand on Thursday with the finale of their three-game series. RHP Tyler Danish (1-1, 1.96) will get the start for the Knights against the Norfolk Tides RHP Mike Wright (0-3, 5.79). Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. Long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on the team’s flagship station and official website. The game will also be broadcast live on Comcast SportsNet Chicago starting at 7:00 p.m. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and color commentator Jeff McCarrager will have the call on TV.



Thursday’s game features the team’s annual Star Wars Knight and the first 3,000 fans (all ages) will receive a Homer the Dragon Jedi Knights bobblehead presented by BB&T. One bobblehead per person.

