Wake Forest dismisses QB Kearns for breaking team rules

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest has dismissed backup quarterback Kyle Kearns from the team for a violation of team rules.

Coach Dave Clawson announced the dismissal Wednesday. The school's news release didn't specify the nature of the violation.

Kearns played in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2016 but would have entered preseason practice behind three-year starter John Wolford and Kendall Hinton on the depth chart.

He made his only start against Clemson and played much of the second half of the Military Bowl victory against Temple. Both appearances came when both Wolford and Hinton were out with injuries.

Kearns completed 13 of 25 passes for 206 yards last season.

