Pinson returning for senior season with champion Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina swingman Theo Pinson will return for his senior season after declaring for the NBA draft.

The school announced Pinson's decision Wednesday. Pinson didn't hire an agent to preserve his college eligibility.

In a statement, Pinson said he was "glad I took the time to explore" the draft process.

The 6-foot-6 Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels, who won their sixth NCAA championship last month. He has the versatility to play multiple positions and is one of the team's top perimeter defenders.

Pinson joins Final Four most outstanding player Joel Berry II in withdrawing from the NBA draft. The Tar Heels are still waiting to find out whether big man Tony Bradley returns for his sophomore season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.