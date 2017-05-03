Alexander Co robbery suspect accused of leading deputies on vehicle, foot chase

One man was arrested and another person is wanted for allegedly breaking into two homes and then leading deputies on a chase in Alexander County Tuesday morning.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Mays and another person broke into a home on Rocky Springs Road around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mays and another person were reportedly seen carrying items out of the home and loading them into a red Nissan pickup truck.

Deputies said Mays and the another person left the home with a push-mower visible in the back of their truck and traveled east on Rocky Springs Road.

The red Nissan truck was spotted by deputies and a short vehicle chase pursued, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the pickup truck crashed and hit a tree on Jim Millsaps Road. Mays and the second robber allegedly fled from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, according to deputies. That is when Mays was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said all of the items in the pickup truck were reportedly stolen from two break ins in the area.

Mays was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, one count of felony larceny of a firearm, one count f possession of a firearm by a felon and a failure to appear for a child support warrant out of Catawba County.

Mays was placed in the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center under a $70,000 secured bond. The sheriff's office said Mays also received a $500 bond for failure to appear to court.

Deputies said Mays first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The second robber was never located but has been identified by deputies, the sheriff's office said.

