Couple killed in apparent murder-suicide in SE Charlotte ID'd

Officers in Charlotte have identified a couple they say died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Charlotte Wednesday. 

The incident happened at an apartment in the 1800 block of Charleston Place Lane, near Monroe Road. CMPD tweeted around 2:51 p.m. that a male and female, later identified as 29-year-old Tiara Clark and 31-year-old Byron Howington, were pronounced deceased at the scene. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the man and woman lived in the apartment and were in a relationship.

No further information has been released.

