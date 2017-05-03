Couple killed in apparent murder-suicide in SE Charlotte ID'd

Officers in Charlotte have identified a couple they say died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Charlotte Wednesday.

The incident happened at an apartment in the 1800 block of Charleston Place Lane, near Monroe Road. CMPD tweeted around 2:51 p.m. that a male and female, later identified as 29-year-old Tiara Clark and 31-year-old Byron Howington, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide Detectives conducting a death investigation in the 1800 block of Charleston Place. One male and one female pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 3, 2017

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the man and woman lived in the apartment and were in a relationship.

No further information has been released.

