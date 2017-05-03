Charlotte man wanted in assault, breaking and entering cases

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection to several crimes.

Jessie Shawn Herbert is wanted for two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and assault on a government official.

Herbert was last seen on April 29, around N. Davidson/15th Street.

Police say he is homeless and known to frequent the Harris Teeter on Morrison Blvd and the uptown area near 15th Street.

He has also been known to frequent area churches for assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jessie Herbert is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704 334-1600.

