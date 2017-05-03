School bus defect goes unnoticed by manufacturer

A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.

WBTV has been investigating problems with heater hoses on Thomas rear engine school buses bursting and spraying hot antifreeze into school buses for two years.

Our investigation continued after a school bus from Lexington County, South Carolina sprung a leak in February, injuring six students.

The same problem happened less than two years earlier, on a school bus taking kids home from Porter Ridge Middle School in Union County, North Carolina.

The two incidents make up just two of at least nine such heater hose leaks identified by WBTV across the country since 2011.

Thomas Built Buses, who manufactures the bus, issued a recall for the problem last summer. But the recall only applies to school bus model years 2014-2017.?

