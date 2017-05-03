Deputies: Officer injured when arresting break-in suspect in Alexander Co

A Taylorsville man was arrested for allegedly breaking into two homes on Rocky Springs Road Tuesday morning, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that 41-year-old David Joseph Byrd was later found by deputies around 7 p.m. on Sulphur Springs Road Tuesday evening.

During Byrd's arrest, Byrd reportedly broke an arresting officer's hand, deputies said.

Byrd was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of resist, obstruct and delay, one count of felony larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of firearm by felon, one count of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement official.

Byrd was placed in the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office said Byrd's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

