Death investigation at Rowan Detention Center

Officials with the Rowan Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of one of the suspects being housed in the jail.

Byron Thomas Bradshaw, 38, died on Monday.

Bradshaw had been jailed on a warrant from Kannapolis for failure to appear in court.

Bradshaw had health issues and was brought to the jail in a wheelchair, according to Chief Deputy David Ramsey.

A few days ago, Ramsey said, Bradshaw fell and was moved into a padded cell to try and prevent any further injuries.

The death is not considered suspicious and was not a suicide, according to Chief Ramsey.

The Sheriff's Office is waiting on autopsy results from the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office.

