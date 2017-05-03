'Ball Cap Bandit' wanted in multiple NC bank robberies

A man, named by the FBI as the "Ball Cap Bandit," is wanted in multiple robberies across North Carolina.

The FBI says the man robbed the five following banks:

BB&T on North Carolina Highway in Hickory (April 13)

State Employees' Credit Union on S. Fifth Street in Mebane (April 18)

BB&T on Yadkinville Road in Mocksville (April 24)

First Citizens Bank on College Avenue in Newton (April 26)

State Employees' Credit Union on Ben Franklin Boulevard in Durham (April 28)

The FBI describes the robber as a black man around 5'6" with a thin build who is in his mid-50s. In each robbery, the man wore a dark-colored ball cap and passed a note to the teller.

After receiving the money, he leaves the scene on foot, but is believed to have a getaway car parked nearby, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or local law enforcement.

