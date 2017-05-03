'Ball Cap Bandit' wanted in multiple NC bank robberies - | WBTV Charlotte

'Ball Cap Bandit' wanted in multiple NC bank robberies

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) -

A man, named by the FBI as the "Ball Cap Bandit," is wanted in multiple robberies across North Carolina.

The FBI says the man robbed the five following banks:

  • BB&T on North Carolina Highway in Hickory (April 13)
  • State Employees' Credit Union on S. Fifth Street in Mebane (April 18)
  • BB&T on Yadkinville Road in Mocksville (April 24)
  • First Citizens Bank on College Avenue in Newton (April 26)
  • State Employees' Credit Union on Ben Franklin Boulevard in Durham (April 28)

The FBI describes the robber as a black man around 5'6" with a thin build who is in his mid-50s. In each robbery, the man wore a dark-colored ball cap and passed a note to the teller.

After receiving the money, he leaves the scene on foot, but is believed to have a getaway car parked nearby, officials say. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or local law enforcement. 

