Charlotte man wanted for stabbing multiple people

A bar fight at a Hookah Lounge sent five people to the hospital with stab wounds, and now police are looking for the man who police say can be seen on surveillance video stabbing the victims.

It happened Sunday, March 19 at the Red@28th on Pinnacle Drive in the University City area of Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in surveillance.

Investigators say there was an argument inside the bar between two large groups.

Officers say when they arrived, they found one victim in the parking lot. When police went inside the lounge, they say they saw blood on the floor and chairs overturned. Other victims started showing up at the hospital. Detectives say the people who were stabbed are recovering.

Investigators say the bar has high quality surveillance cameras inside and the owner, who has been cooperating with detectives, gave police the videos.

Officers say they were able to watch the videos to find out how the incident started and how the suspect was involved in the argument.

"He's seen kind of coming into the disturbance – walking into the disturbance, puts himself in the middle between him and what appears to be the other group," says Detective Kirk Schultz. "So he really had nothing to do with the initial argument and disturbance and then he's pushed and that point on a huge fight occurs and the results of that were five people were stabbed.

Detective Schultz says the victims told him they were having a good time, having some drinks and they don't know what sparked the argument.

"The suspect was seen in one of the videos with a knife in his hand and once the altercation starts, the suspect is seen stabbing two of the victims," says Detective Schultz. "I know he’s responsible for three. I was not able to see any other individuals with knives in their hands before and after the fight."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

