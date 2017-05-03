Two charged after brief police pursuit

Two people have been charged after a brief pursuit involving police in Salisbury.

According to the report, an officer was on patrol in the area near I-85 and East Innes on Tuesday morning just before 3:00 am. There had been several reports of break-ins to vehicles in the area on prior occasions.

The officer noticed a car that was double parked. Two people were inside the car. When the officer approached the car, the driver started the engine and pulled away.

The officer followed the car, which sped up, heading up the ramp towards 85, but then making a u-turn and heading the wrong way back down the ramp and towards East Innes Street.

The officer followed the car onto Bendix Drive before the driver stopped and parked in the Lowe's parking lot.

Michael Lee Fink, 38, of Myrtle Avenue in China Grove, was the driver, Tanya Nicole Weier, 31, of Linwood, was the passenger.

Police searched Weier and found a small white pill that they say was the prescription drug Alprazon.

A search of Fink and the car turned up used needles, straws, shoelaces tied in knots, cotton balls, and gauze. Those are all items used by recreational drug users, according to police.

Copper pipes were also found in the car, according to the report. Officers determined that the pipes had been stolen out of a truck belonging to C.E. Holt Refrigeration Company in Charlotte.

Weier was charged with simple possession of drugs. Fink was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $5000 for Fink.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.