Pair arrested in northwest Charlotte robbery, police chase

Two men have been arrested in a Tuesday robbery and police chase that happened in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 22-year-old Kendell Jackson and 19-year-old Sanchez Crump robbed a person in the 5400 block of Brookshire Boulevard and then fled.

Police got the call just before 5 p.m. and say the suspects refused to stop when officers tried to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle collided with several other vehicles on Brookshire Boulevard, and Crump and Jackson jumped out and ran, police say.

"It was determined that Jackson was the driver of the vehicle and he jumped off Brookshire Blvd down onto Johnson Drive in an attempt to get away from officers," police say. Jackson went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say he will be taken to jail after he's released from the hospital.

Jackson faces charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, firearm by felon, resist/obstruct/delay, and five counts of hit-and-run.

Crump was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and resist/obstruct/delay.

