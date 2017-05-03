Suspicious person accused of entering Bruns Academy with knife - | WBTV Charlotte

Suspicious person accused of entering Bruns Academy with knife

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man accused of bringing a knife into Bruns Academy was taken into custody Wednesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Bruns Academy, located on S Bruns Avenue, in reference to a suspicious person who entered the school with a knife. 

The man reportedly ran off but was caught a short time later. The school was placed on lockdown for a time. 

His name hasn't been released. 

