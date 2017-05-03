Man accused of trying to enter Bruns Academy with butcher knife

A man accused of bringing a knife to Bruns Academy was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Bruns Academy, located on S Bruns Avenue, in reference to a suspicious person who tried to enter the school with a knife. CMS police confirm it was a large butcher knife.

According to CMS police, the man, identified as 31-year-old Pascal Moore, reportedly hid the knife on school grounds before running off. He was caught a short time later. The knife was located near the mobile classrooms near the main building.

“I dropped off one of my grandbabies and I don’t know what he is thinking. Only thing I know is that I saw this big knife in his hand,” said St. Claire Stanley, the man that called 911. “He just looked like he was out of it. Looked like he was just out of it or something.”

The school was placed on lockdown for a short time. According to the principal, students were either held in the school, kept on buses, or ushered into the building to safety.

“Those that were arriving, because it was during arrival. We ushered them in very quickly,” said Bruns Academy Principal Mary Weston. “They are well trained with lockdown procedures and they executed today with just precision.”

Several CMPD officers spent the day patrolling the grounds of the school.

“Nerve-racking, very nerve-racking because you do not know what the outcome is going to be,” said Jerry Reid, a parent that came and took his student out of school. “He will back tomorrow, but I would rather him be home with me where he is safe. Where I know he is safe.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the following message was sent to parents:

Good morning Bruns Believers, We would like to inform you that this morning we were in a lockdown for approximately 90 minutes due to activities happening in the community. There was a person who attempted to gain access to the school; however, was apprehended. All scholars and staff are safe. We have resumed our normal schedule for the remainder of the day. Thank you.

Pascal is charged with having a weapon on school property, trespassing, and terrorizing.

