Knox Middle School principal leaving for South Carolina

The principal of Knox Middle School, who has been given much credit for improvements at the once struggling school, is leaving the Rowan-Salisbury School System for a job in South Carolina.

Dr. Michael Waiksnis will become executive director for middle and high schools with the Fort Mill, South Carolina, school district. His last day at Knox will be June 30.

Waiksnis came to Knox in 2014, along with co-principal LaToya Dixon. The "co-principal concept" was a new one for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

"District officials are especially excited to be introducing two transformational leaders that will be directing the change in preparing Knox students, staff and the community towards a great future; Dr. Michael Waiksnis and Dr. Latoya Dixon. These two principals are eager to meet the Knox community and to begin the transformation process," school leaders announced at the time.

"We know that our actions are going to have to speak for us and it's not going to be about what we say in a meeting but what parents and community members see when they come here," Waiksnis told WBTV on his first day of school in Rowan-Salisbury.

At the time, Knox had gone through four principals in six years.

Dixon left Knox and the Rowan-Salisbury system in June, but Waiksnis remained, working through his plan of improvements for the school.

Last year Knox Middle School showed improvement on statewide testing, finally shaking off the title of "low performing school."

“I’m really excited with our progress," said Waiksnis. "I guess a little bit of the history, our school has been on the list, so to speak, from DPI from 2008, possibly before, and that’s never a good stigma to have, and we know a lot of times it’s unwarranted, but based off of our test scores that’s what the state decided for us, we were on the infamous list, but we have worked really hard over the last few years. Our teachers deserve so much credit for the hard work that they’ve put in every day, collaborating, doing everything they can to reach our students, and of course our students have bought into well where they are trying their best and focus. We still have a long ways to go but we’re really excited about the progress we’ve seen.”

"Pride, just great pride, tremendous growth in the last couple of years, winning state and national awards a school to watch," said Dr. Lynn Moody, superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. "In so many ways we're just so proud of the work at Knox Middle School. I love the work they’re doing under problem based learning, they had some great examples today of how the students are solving real world problems.”

There is no word yet on the search for a replacement for Dr. Waiksnis.

